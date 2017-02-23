Another bundle of joy! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry is pregnant and expecting her third child, E! News reports. Find out more in the video above!

The 24-year-old reality star’s little one will join older brothers Isaac, 7, whom Lowry shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The father of Lowry’s new addition has yet to be revealed.

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s exciting news comes not long after she and Marroquin finalized their divorce. Prior to that, they turned to Marriage Boot Camp in an attempt to salvage the relationship.

Despite the drama, Lowry seems thrilled to expand her family. “I may not have always made the best choices but I will say today I'm happy & my heart is so full,” she tweeted on Sunday, February 20.

Though she had previously written off the idea of having more kids in the future, the Pride Over Pity author revealed via Twitter in January that she had changed her mind. Asked by a fan if she would consider having another baby if she “met someone else and fell in love,” Lowry replied, “I think so…”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

