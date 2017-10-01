Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry brought her three sons, including newborn baby Lo, to a fall festival where the family posed for an adorable photo — but according to her, it was quite the daunting task!



The Love Is Bubblegum author brought her kids to Fifer Orchards in Delaware on Saturday, September 30, where she propped her baby boy on an oversize pumpkin as his older brothers, Isaac and Lincoln, smiled wide for the camera. She captioned it: “Getting a nice family pic with 3 kids isn’t always as easy as one may think .. baby Lo is 8 weeks old today & he got to experience his first fall festival” alongside emojis depicting a pumpkin and two hearts. She also shared a couple of pictures of her sons on a giant slide.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Lowry, 25, still has not chosen an official name for her son, who was born in August. She currently calls the baby “Lo” as a nod to the infant’s father, Chris Lopez. Lowry shares her oldest child, Isaac, 7, with high school ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, while her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, is the father of 3-year-old Lincoln.



“I thought I had a name and I would refer to the baby as that name in text messages or say it,” the reality star told Us in September. “And it didn't feel right so I kept trying a couple different ones and none of them felt right.”

Acknowledging that it’s “such a struggle” and “weird,” since she had no trouble naming her first two sons, Lowry added, “I kind of have the one that I want to name him, but I haven’t legally named him yet.”

The MTV personality also told Us that having three kids is “more difficult” than two — but that baby Lo is “a pretty good baby.”

