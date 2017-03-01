Still a secret. Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry shared new details about her pregnancy during the TM2: Live! aftershow on Monday, February 27, but said that she is not yet willing to reveal who the father of her third child is.

Asked by host Nessa about the mystery man, Lowry, 24, replied, “I’m not going to talk about that. [I’m] not ready yet.”

However, the 16 and Pregnant alum — who is already mom of Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera and shares son Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — did say that she is “17 weeks” along in her latest pregnancy.

Lowry also got candid about her current relationship with Rivera and explained how she told her high school sweetheart the thrilling news. "Jo and I were able to address our concerns and talk about things moving forward," she disclosed. "Ultimately, he was happy for me and he said, 'Babies are blessings.' So I couldn't ask for a better support system from him."

However, the Pride Over Pity author hasn’t been able to chat with Marroquin — from whom she finalized her divorce in December after calling it quits in May 2016 — about her unborn bundle of joy. "As far as Javi goes, we didn't have a conversation because we clearly don't know how to have a healthy conversation," she said.

As previously reported on February 26, Lowry confirmed that she is expecting baby No. 3. Not long after, the Delaware resident opened up to Us Weekly about her boys’ excitement over welcoming another sibling.



“Isaac and Lincoln are excited [about the baby],” Lowry told Us, adding that her oldest son wants a sister, while Lincoln is wishing for a little brother. "I'm not hoping for one or the other. I don't find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise."

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

