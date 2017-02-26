Staying on track. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry tells Us Weekly exclusively that her pregnancy isn't stopping her from pursuing her goals.

"I'm still on track to graduate in May," the 24-year-old reality star, who's pursuing a bachelor's degree in TV, radio, film and communications, tells Us.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 16 and Pregnant alum confirmed her pregnancy on Thursday, February 23, announcing that she's expecting her third child but didn't name the father.

"This was the choice I made," she wrote in a post on her website. "This is the baby I thought I wasn't sure if I could have. I know this isn't an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay."

The new arrival will join older brothers Isaac, 7, who the MTV star shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, whose father is Lowry's ex husband Javi Marroquin.

"Isaac and Lincoln are excited," about the baby, Lowry tells Us, adding that her oldest son wants a sister, while Lincoln wants a little brother.

"I'm not hoping for one of the other," the expectant mom adds. "I don't find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise."

While Lowry wrote in a blog post that she "never got to have a conversation" about her pregnancy with Marroquin, she has discussed the baby with Rivera.

"Jo has shared his concerns with me and we are working through them," she tells Us. "But he has been supportive overall and just said we will figure it all out. Babies are blessings."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!