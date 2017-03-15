Leave it to kids to come up with the most creative baby names! Kailyn Lowry’s sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, had some fun name suggestions for their future sibling. The Teen Mom 2 star announced last month that she is pregnant and expecting her third child.

“Today: linc & isaac agree on the name ‘climber’ for a boy and isaac likes Alexa for a girl,” the 16 and Pregnant alum tweeted on Monday, March 13.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

The MTV star, 25, shares Issac with her ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Lowry has yet to reveal the father of her third child. “I’m not going to talk about that. [I’m] not ready yet,” she said in February during the TM2: Live! aftershow.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Lowry told Us that her oldest son is hoping for a sister, while the toddler wants a little brother. “Issac and Lincoln are excited [about the baby],” she said. “I’m not hoping for one or the other. I don’t find out [the sex of the kids] until birth. I like the surprise.”

Happy Birthday to this amazing momma!😍👌@KailLowry pic.twitter.com/L4rfHjTSKL — TEEN MOM 1&2 DAILY (@officialteenmo1) March 14, 2017

Lowry also revealed that she discussed her pregnancy with Rivera, but hasn’t been able to chat with Marroquin, with whom she finalized her divorce in December. “Jo has shared his concerns with me and we are working through them,” she told Us. “But he has been supportive overall and just said we will figure it all out. Babies are blessings.”

