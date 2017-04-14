Throwback to when Nova met her birth sister Carly for the very first time! #MyGirls 😍 A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Hey, sister! Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is giving fans a glimpse at the sweet moment that his two daughters with wife Catelynn Lowell finally met.

In a photo the MTV personality, 25, shared on Instagram Wednesday, April 12, little Nova (now 15 months) stares intently at big sis Carly (now 7), who is leaning over and smiling at her younger sibling.

“Throwback to when Nova met her birth sister Carly for the very first time! #MyGirls,” he captioned the sweet snapshot.The little girls met when Baltierra and Lowell married in August 2015.



As documented on the premiere season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009, Lowell (now 25) and Baltierra decided before Carly was born to place her for adoption. As teens, the couple wanted to give their firstborn a life they couldn’t provide as young parents. The little girl was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis.

As documented on Teen Mom OG, the Davises have grown more protective of Carly and her privacy as the show has grown in popularity, never allowing her face to appear on screen. In recent seasons, they have also requested that Lowell and Baltierra not film their discussions about the little girl, which has led to tensions between Baltierra and Carly’s parents.

The spring premiere of Teen Mom OG airs Monday, April 17, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

