Not her little girl anymore! Teresa Giudice gushed over her eldest daughter, Gia, as she headed off to her high school prom on Thursday, June 1.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, shared several photos of the milestone on Instagram. "My first baby Gia going to prom with her BF Nick 2017 #prom2017," she captioned one photo of the couple.

My baby Gia is going to Prom with her Adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces! Here we go! #Prom2017 #mybabyisgrowingup 💄Makeup by @mspriscillanyc Hair by @luciacasazza @lexicazoo dress by Jacqueline Boutique in Livingston A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

In a second pic, the mother-daughter duo posed together. "My beautiful @_giagiudice Prom 2017," the Turning the Tables author wrote.

Gia, 16, wore a pink floor-length dress and kept her brunette tresses down for her big night. She got her gown from Jacqueline Boutique in Livingston, New Jersey, and makeup done by stylist Priscilla DiStasio.

Love my girls @_giagiudice & Audriana ❤️😘 #prom2017 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Even Gia's younger sister Audriana, 7, spent time with her before heading to the dance floor. "Love my girls @_giagiudice & Audriana #prom2017," Teresa captioned a pic of the siblings.

Teresa is also mom of daughters Gabriella, 11, and Milania, 10. Her husband, Joe Giudice, has been behind bars for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, since March 2016. Teresa was released from prison in December 2015 after 11 months for her own fraud charges.



