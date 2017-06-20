Break out the balloons! Sara Haines announced on The View on Tuesday, June 20, that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Max Shifrin.

"It's a girl!" the ABC News correspondent, 39, gushed on the morning show. "I've been having a rough time, so I've had crackers brought out to me, and ginger ale. So, anyone who has been in the studio audience [recently] probably could have picked up on it."

Haines told viewers that she had already informed her close friends and family members about the exciting news, as well as her cohosts on The View.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

In fact, Joy Behar noticed the pregnant star's baby bump prior to her big announcement. "Joy turned around and goes, 'You need to talk about this ... I can see it across the table,'" Haines said with a laugh.

The former Good Morning America correspondent and her lawyer hubby already share a 15-month-old son named Alec. "I don't have the privilege of time. I'm an older mommy," she said on Tuesday.

"I think Max is scared," Haines, who battled postpartum depression during her first pregnancy, continued. "I'm very much looking forward to it because I have a brother, but I grew up with two sisters. I just feel I get the female experience way more than the boy thing."

Haines and Shifrin married in the Bahamas in November 2014.

The View airs on ABC weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

