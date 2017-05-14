David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A happy Mother's Day, indeed! Christian Serratos announced on Instagram on Sunday, May 14, that she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend David Boyd.

"Happy Mothers Day from little W and me!" the 26-year-old actress, who plays Rosita Espinoza on The Walking Dead, captioned a photo of herself relaxing in bed and cradling her newborn baby, who has a full head of brown hair. She has yet to announce additional details, including the baby's sex, full name and date of birth.

Serratos' rep confirmed to E! News in March that the actress and Boyd, who is the lead singer of the rock band New Politics, were expecting their first bundle of joy. The new parents have been dating for three years.



The Twilight alum debuted her baby bump on March 17, when she hit the red carpet for a PaleyFest event for The Walking Dead. She looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder black lace dress by Alexander McQueen.

