Laura Mazza, a popular Australian blogger, has been praised for her brave and honest musings. This week, Mazza’s husband, Domenic is the one earning raves after a she recounted a conversation they had about her post-pregnancy body.

“’This isn’t the body fell in love with.’ I said to him,” Mazza, 31, began in a Facebook post published on Monday, June 26. “The body he fell in love with was toned, it had muscles, there were no stretch marks on my belly, none on my boobs, no gut from muscle separation. The body he fell in love with fit into tight jeans . . . His body stayed the same, but mine changed in every way way.”

Domenic’s response was absolutely perfect — and one that many moms needed to hear.

“You’re right. It isn’t the body I fell in love with,’” he said, according to Mazza’s post. “It’s a body that grew our children, it fed our children, it comforted our children, it made life. Your body is the one I fall in love with every day. I didn’t know what love was until I saw this body and found out all it could do, so thank you.”

Mazza’s post, which includes a photo of her post-baby belly, has been shared more than 44,000 times and has racked up more than 7,000 comments.

“Amen! A real man would put cream on every mark and kiss every inch of your body that has changed!” wrote one person. Another echoed the sentiment: “What a wonderful husband.”

Mazza, who is mom of Luca, 3, and Sofia, 15 months, knows she is lucky. “Domenic is always telling me how beautiful I am,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Any time I am feeling insecure, he reassures me and tells me I am perfect.”

