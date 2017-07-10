Vlogger Riona O’Connor doesn’t hold anything back. And that includes details about an unpleasant postpartum romp with her husband.

“There comes a time a few weeks after you’ve given birth, you’re in a room with all of your new mommy friends and some brave soul asks the question, ‘Has anyone had sex yet?’” O’Connor began in a hilarious video published to her Facebook page The Unnatural Woman on July 7. “A hush falls over the mommy crowd and then everyone starts talking at once because you know what? No one has!”

The London-based voice-over artist then admitted that she attempted to do the deed a little too soon. “What was I thinking?” she crowed. “We discovered that downstairs is as dry as the Sahara desert. Dry. Dry. Dry. Dry.”





Courtesy of Riona O'Connor

“Here’s what I discovered. Mother Nature is a badass,” the 36-year-old continued. “She has created those drought conditions for a reason. Seriously if my vagina was a motorway there would have been a sign up saying ‘no through road’ if it was a shop there would have a sign up going ‘closed.’"

She added: “To be fair everything is so jumbled up in there. If our vaginas didn’t close up shop things could just fall out. Honestly my innards became my outwards for a while.”

Obstetricians recommend women put “nothing in the vagina for six weeks" as the uterus and cervix need time to heal and are susceptible to infection. O’Connor says women should heed their advice.

“We need to stop pressuring ourselves to have sex straight after you have a baby,” she explained. “I hear people saying they’re worried their partners are going without. But you know what? They’re grand. They haven't had to grow something in their body and push it through their penis.”

Her message resonated with moms everywhere. "I was one of those mums, I now have two babies 11 months apart 😂,” wrote one, while another chimed in: “Doctors tell you 6-8 weeks for a reason.”

The mom of Garvan, 2, exclusively tells Us Weekly she attempted to get back in the saddle just a few days after giving birth, which was a huge mistake. “We waited around three months to go there again!” O’Connor says. “When you are that tired and there are that many changes in your world, sex falls quite low on your priority list. Lovemaking became more enjoyable once we established a routine that meant I got more sleep. It’s as simple as that. Well, that and a good lubricant!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!



























