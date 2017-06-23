Courtesy Laura Mazza/Facebook

Australian blogger Laura Mazza is used to being criticized. “I like to be real and honest about motherhood and sometimes I get feedback that I must hate my kids and be really unhappy,” Mazza (a.k.a. Mum on the Run) tells Us Weekly. “The judgement is relentless.” Now, the 31-year-old is urging parents to be kinder to each other in a post that went viral after it appeared on the Love What Matters Facebook page.

“Don’t judge the mother who is formula feeding. Don’t call her lazy. You don’t know if she struggled for months on end trying to make it work. You didn’t see her go to lactation consultants, eat lactation cookies . . . You didn’t see her journey,” wrote the mom of Luca, 3, and Sofia, 15 months on Tuesday, June 20. “Don’t judge the mother who breastfeeds in public. You don’t know if today was the day she finally got the confidence to do it. You don’t know how hard she’s worked to keep that breastfeeding going. Don’t belittle the act of a mother feeding her baby.”

She continued: “Don’t judge the mother on her phone. You don’t know if she’s replying to important work emails . . . looking up recipes that her kids will eat for dinner or talking to her mum that lives a million miles away.”

What women need to do is lift each other up. “Every mother has her own story,” Mazza added. “So rather than judging, lend a smile to her, cut up her food when she breastfeeds, warm up the kettle for her formula, reassure her in her struggles and praise her victories . . . and remember before you criticize, accuse or abuse, you have to walk a mile in her shoes.”

Mazza’s post has received more than 15,000 likes so far. “My children are adults. But I have tremendous empathy for young mothers today. The pressure for them to be “perfect” is tremendous,” commented one person, while another wrote: “Brilliant! Moral of the story, before you start judging others have a jolly good look in the mirror yourself.”