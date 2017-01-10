It’s hard to imagine anyone body-shaming stunning, pregnant model Porsche Thomas. But that’s exactly what happened when the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Peter Thomas Instagrammed a bikini photo of herself nine months pregnant with twin boys on December 29.

“Getting down to the wire … Crazy excited and totally nervous. What a way to start #2017,” the New Yorker, 33, captioned the image, in which she is seen sunning on a beach chair.

Within minutes, the trolls were out in full force. “Her stomach looks nasty,” wrote one person, while another questioned why her tummy is “so black.”

The first-time mom — who welcomed her twins with her husband, motivational speaker Till H. Gross on January 7— wasn’t surprised by the backlash.

My parents, who created this monster 🙋🏿, with me as I create two more monsters. 👹😈👺 #parents #family #pregnant

“We don’t really get to see black baby bumps and when we do, people have a negative reaction to it, for some reason, like it’s vulgar,” Porsche told BET on Friday, January 6. The 5-foot-9 stunner added that she was shaking off the hate. “I don’t hold on to other people’s opinions that have nothing to do with me. I laugh at the ignorance. I know it exists, it’s there and it’s sad,” she said. “The fact that we’re in a Trump era made it less funny.”



My little girl got married!

Meanwhile, Porsche has more important things to focus on: her newborn sons!

Proud grandpa Peter (ex-husband of RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey) took to Instagram on January 7 to announce that Porsche had given birth. “I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna lock myself in the closet somewhere and I’m going to bawl my ass off because I’m so f--king happy right now!” he gushed. “Thank you god!”

