It’s hard to imagine anyone body-shaming stunning, pregnant model Porsche Thomas. But that’s exactly what happened when the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Peter Thomas Instagrammed a bikini photo of herself nine months pregnant with twin boys on December 29.
“Getting down to the wire … Crazy excited and totally nervous. What a way to start #2017,” the New Yorker, 33, captioned the image, in which she is seen sunning on a beach chair.
While some of y'all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker 👊🏿#justsaying #melaninpoppin #twins #babybump #noairbrushneeded #love and be #loved 💕💙💕💙 🌚🌚🌚🌚
Within minutes, the trolls were out in full force. “Her stomach looks nasty,” wrote one person, while another questioned why her tummy is “so black.”
The first-time mom — who welcomed her twins with her husband, motivational speaker Till H. Gross on January 7— wasn’t surprised by the backlash.
“We don’t really get to see black baby bumps and when we do, people have a negative reaction to it, for some reason, like it’s vulgar,” Porsche told BET on Friday, January 6. The 5-foot-9 stunner added that she was shaking off the hate. “I don’t hold on to other people’s opinions that have nothing to do with me. I laugh at the ignorance. I know it exists, it’s there and it’s sad,” she said. “The fact that we’re in a Trump era made it less funny.”
Meanwhile, Porsche has more important things to focus on: her newborn sons!
Proud grandpa Peter (ex-husband of RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey) took to Instagram on January 7 to announce that Porsche had given birth. “I’m gonna go home and I’m gonna lock myself in the closet somewhere and I’m going to bawl my ass off because I’m so f--king happy right now!” he gushed. “Thank you god!”
Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!
Add a Comment