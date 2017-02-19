It's a girl! Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Gregory Akins, took to Instagram on Saturday, February 18, to share a series of photos and videos from their gender reveal party.

The country singer, 26, and his wife are expecting their first bundle of joy together and are also adopting a second child from Africa, as they announced on Wednesday, February 15. "Safe to say life is about to get crazy!" Rhett quipped on Instagram. Akins added, "Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday night's reveal, Akins shared a photo of a beautiful pink and blue cake adorned with "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" decorations. "'How we wonder what you are...' guess what we're doing tonight :)" she captioned the post.



Soon after, Rhett posted an Instagram video of himself cutting into the cake, while surrounded by excited family members and friends. "It's pink!" he shouts after revealing the color of the cake. "Havin' a girl!" Akins also shared a video of the sweet moment, writing, "Sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!"



Akins later uploaded a clip of her husband donning a pink wig. "@thomasrhettakins is really excited about having a girl," she wrote.

The expectant parents have known each other since they were first grade students in Valdosta, Georgia. They briefly dated when they were 15 before reconciling years later and marrying in October 2012.



