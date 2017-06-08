Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Gorgeous! Thomas Rhett and his pregnant wife, Lauren, looked picture-perfect at the 2017 CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7.

Lauren, who is pregnant with their first biological child, stunned in an emerald green silk dress.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

The couple most recently made headlines after they announced on social media on May 12 that they’d welcomed their adopted daughter, Willa Gray Akins, home from Uganda.

“Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home 🙌🏼,” the "T-Shirt" singer, 27, tweeted along with a family photo. “Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”

As previously reported, the couple decided to adopt after Lauren visited Uganda with charity 147 Million Orphans. At the time, she was having trouble getting pregnant. Now she’s due in August.

Rhett is nominated for three awards tonight including CMT Performance of the Year, Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!