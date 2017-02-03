Months into her pregnancy, Amanda Seyfried is nailing this mom thing, says fiancé Thomas Sadoski. “I spend a lot of my time looking at this bump that’s growing inside of her and just thinking, like, looking and talking to that child and going, ‘You have no idea how lucky you are to have a mom like this,’” the Life in Pieces star, 40, told Harry host Harry Connick Jr. February 3. “She’s incredible. I couldn’t be more proud of her for who she is as a mom already.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The prospect of parenting with the Ted 2 star, 31, famous for posting Instagram photos of her beloved rescue pup Finn, has Sadoski stoked. “I’m more excited to be a father with Amanda as my partner than I’ve ever been about anything in my entire life,” he said.



Bryan Bedder/NBCUniversal

Though the Newsroom alum admits he does have a few nerves. “I’m excited. I’m also terrified,” he said. “I don’t know what’s coming down the pike. But I’m thrilled and terrified and all of the things I sort of feel like I should be. And I don’t have any clue what’s going to happen and I can’t wait.”



The duo, who met in 2015 while starring in the play The Way We Get By and reconnected while filming The Last Word in 2016, are also eagerly anticipating their wedding day.



Seyfried recently told Vogue Australia she doesn’t want to be “the center of attention.” And her groom is equally committed to keeping their nuptials intimate.



“Amanda and I are both really low-key,” said the Connecticut native, who proposed to Seyfried on her farm in upstate New York. “We don’t want, like, a big huge deal or anything. We want to make sure that it’s about us.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



