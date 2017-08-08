One little boy from Australia got very creative when his toy car ran out of juice. “My son just found the ‘batteries’ in my makeup bag,” the 3-year-old’s mom, Heather Leroux, captioned a post on the Today Facebook page.



In the accompanying picture, Leo’s toy McQueen car is seen turned upside down with two tampons shoved inside. And they fit perfectly!

Heather told U.K. paper The Sun that she was hesitant to replace the batteries because she was worried Leo would take them out and play with them. “For a few weeks now I’ve had to tell him I can’t replace the batteries and we’ll have to get more,” she explained.

That’s when Leo decided to take matters into his own hands. “While I was cooking, he took it upon himself to got through my gym bag, empty my makeup bag and play with my foundation,” she told the paper. “All of a sudden he screams and says, ‘Mummy look I found the batteries!’”

When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ByMPOqTn — Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017

Leo isn’t the only kid making headlines for misusing feminine hygiene products. An 8-year-old recently incorporated a pad into her makeup tutorial — and her sister shared the clip to Twitter on July 31. It has since been retweeted more than 16,000 times. “She actually inspects it so seriously. I’m dying,” wrote one user. Added another: “It’s my new beauty blender.”

Emilija Manevska/Getty Images

