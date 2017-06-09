Tilda Swinton is welcoming George Clooney to the twins club! The Oscar winner opened up to Us Weekly about her friend’s newest additions at a Cinema Society screening of Netflix’s Okja in NYC on Thursday, June 8.

Swinton, 56, told Us Weekly that she remembers the days when Clooney, 56, would poke fun at her over her sleepless nights. "I have twins myself,” Swinton, who's mom of 9-year-olds Xavier and Honor, told Us. "And he always used to laugh about me looking so tired when my twins were small. And now I have the last laugh.”



TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

The actress also told the Associated Press at the event that “it’s great” that Clooney is finally a dad. “He’s gonna need some sleeping pills,” she joked.

Swinton and Clooney have been friends for more than a decade. The pair met while working together on 2007’s Michael Clayton and went on to do 2008’s Burn After Reading and 2016's Hail, Caesar! together, too.



GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/startraksphoto.com

As previously reported, the Money Monster actor and wife Amal Clooney welcomed a baby boy and girl on Tuesday, June 6. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor told Us Weekly in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”



The Ocean’s Eleven actor’s father, Nick Clooney, later revealed that the twins are “gorgeous” and have dark hair. “[My wife] Nina swears they have George’s nose,” he told Cincinnati's WXIX on Tuesday. “Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had his nose. His little profile.”



