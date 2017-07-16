Family matters! Tina Knowles Lawson gushed over her daughter Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new twins, Rumi and Sir, and also shared how Blue Ivy is adjusting to the new members of the Carter household.



In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, July 15, Knowles Lawson confirmed that Blue, 5, is smitten with her new siblings, saying, “She’s proud and very excited. She’s a good big sister, she really is.”



“We’re very excited!” she added of her growing family. “It’s a wonderful experience!”

Beyoncé shared the first highly-anticipated photo of the twins on Instagram on Friday, July 14, much to the delight of her followers. Beyoncé wore a colorful, flowy Palomo Spain ensemble with a blue veil in front of a floral arch.

The Lemonade singer captioned the dreamy picture, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” alongside emojis depicting her family with a heart and praying hands. The photo received more than 9.5 million "likes," including some from fellow celebrities Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian.

The photo seems to follow an ethereal theme: Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in February with a maternity photo of herself kneeling in front of a similar-looking floral arch, while wearing a green veil.

She captioned that photo, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”



For those wondering about the significance of the twins’ names, Queen Bey’s mom said fans will just have to wait to hear from the "Formation" singer herself!

