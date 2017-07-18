LALO/BACKGRID

They’re going to be parents! Topher Grace and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, are expecting their first child, E! News reports.



Hinshaw, 28, reportedly revealed her baby bump while out with Topher, 39, at Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A. on Saturday, July 15. The actress was seen wearing a form-fitting striped dress and slip-on sneakers with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. The That 70’s Show alum looked low-key in a blue T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

LALO/BACKGRID

The pair, who started dating in 2014, got engaged in January 2015. A source told Us at the time that Hinshaw was “totally in shock and so happy.” They later said “I do” in May 2016 in an intimate, romantic ceremony in Montecito, California, attended by close family and friends.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Last August, the Chronicle actress told Us she’s enjoying married life. "It’s crazy! I mean, it’s good,” she said at the time. "It’s actually a little bit more different than I thought it would be. Because we lived together beforehand, so I didn’t really think that anything was going to change, but it does. It feels a little extra special.”

She said that she was still getting used to being Mrs. Grace, too. “It’s weird! I have to be honest, I haven’t been called Mrs. very many times, so I’m still getting used to it,” Hinshaw told Us. “When someone says, ‘Mrs. Grace,’ I look around for his mother.”

This will be the first child for both stars, but Grace has practice in the delivery room. When his close friend Jaime King was welcoming son James Knight, the Win a Date With Tad Hamilton actor filled in. (King’s husband, Kyle Newman, was out of town at the time.) Grace is also James Knight’s godfather along with godmother Jessica Alba.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!