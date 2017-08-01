Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Motherhood isn’t easy. Little People, Big World star and new mom Tori Roloff opened up about the challenges of breastfeeding in a candid Instagram post on Sunday, July 30.

Tori, who celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Zach Roloff on July 25, welcomed their first bundle of joy, son Jackson, on May 12.

And since then — the first time mother has been navigating the difficulties of caring for her newborn.

“Hands down the hardest thing about being a mom has been breastfeeding. It was something I did not expect,” Tori wrote alongside a black and white snap of the star breastfeeding her baby underneath a striped shirt.

She continued: “I just figured it would come naturally because it's what nature intended-I was so wrong. Jackson and I got so frustrated with one another in the beginning and it took every ounce of me to not quit. I realized however I was being selfish. It was an inconvenience and took FOREVER but I was blessed enough to be able to BF.”

The TLC personality went on to disclose how she struggles with the stigma associated with breastfeeding.

“I was in a position that some women would die to be in and I couldn't let that go. I feel for those mamas that can't breastfeed. I get asked at all my appointments how BFing is going and I couldn't imagine how that would make the women who physically can't feel. I also HATE the stigma of breastfeeding. I still feel awkward in public when I feed my baby. Why should I? I'm providing for my child. J and I have come a long way and we work well together now and I'm proud of that,” she wrote.

Tori concluded the post with an inspirational message for moms who are feeling overwhelmed or discouraged.

“There are still times that I feel overwhelmed with breastfeeding but I know I'm doing to best I can. We as women just do the best we can and that's all anyone can ask,” Tori wrote. “You do you mamas. Don't let anyone make you feel insignificant or like you're not doing your best. Breastfeeding is ridiculously hard and it doesn't always work out. Our kids are going to be just fine. #breastfeeding #milksnob #whereisthebaby? #canyoutellilikestripes?”

