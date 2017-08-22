Dawn Piebenga

Too cute! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared several adorable snaps of herself along with husband Zach Roloff and their three-month-old son, Jackson, on Monday, August 21.



In the sweet pic shared on Instagram, Jackson, who wears a cute denim shirt, is posing front and center as his parents lay next to him, smiling ear-to-ear.

“Okay I officially bawled going through our photos that @dawn_photo took for our family!” Tori, 26, captioned the snap. “Thank you so much girl for these BEAUTIFUL photos. How you got us all to look that good, on a 95° day with a baby who was completely over it, is beyond me! We will treasure these photos forever! ❤️ #redoingmygallerywallagain #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori #babyjroloff”

I can not wait to plaster these photos all over my house. I am literally dying over how perfect they are! @dawn_photo you are a miracle worker! Thank you so much again! 💙 A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Later that day, the first-time mom shared a second post — this time a slideshow of images from the shoot on Instagram.

In one photo from the gallery, Jackson grins for the camera as his parents hold him in a field of flowers.

In a second pic, Jackson rocks a pair of suspenders as he takes a nap.

“I can not wait to plaster these photos all over my house. I am literally dying over how perfect they are! @dawn_photo you are a miracle worker! Thank you so much again! 💙” the proud mom captioned the post.

The couple, who welcomed the little one on May 12, attended sister Audrey Roloff’s baby shower on Friday, August 18.

Audrey told Us exclusively that Tori has been a helpful resource as she navigates her first pregnancy.



“It’s been so fun being able to experience this season of life alongside Tori. She and Zach are always so willing to answer any question we may have, or have us over to hang with Jackson and talk. It’s been great and our sister bond is definitely strengthening through this process,” the reality star explained.

Tori and Zach got engaged in April 2014 and tied the knot on the Roloff family farm in Oregon in July 2015.

