They're feeling blue! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott revealed on Monday, December 19, that they're expecting a baby boy.



Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The happy couple, who wed in Fiji in May 2006, announced the sex of their fifth child with a pair of tiny blue Freshly Picked moccasins in a video shared with E! News. "Well, it's a tie-breaker, boys win!" the pregnant actress gushed in the clip. "We're just going to have to have one more then." (The expectant parents already share two sons and two daughters: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.)



Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

This is the first time Spelling, 43, and McDermott, 50, found out the sex of their baby via a gender-reveal party. "With Liam and Stella we found out at the doctor's office," she explained to the site. "Hattie and Finn, we didn't find out, we didn't know until they were born. So this is the first reveal. We really wanted to do it with the kids because they were so excited, and we wanted to do it as a family!"

In honor of the reveal, the family of six (and soon to be seven!) decorated their Christmas tree with blue ornaments, garland and other festive embellishments.



Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced she was pregnant in October, six months after the Slasher actor popped the question for the third time in front of the Eiffel Tower. "This is a rebirth," Spelling told Us of the sweet proposal in April. "We've gone through our ups and downs, but we wouldn't have changed a moment of it."



McDermott previously got down on bended knee in December 2006 and May 2010. In December 2013, Us Weekly broke the news that the actor cheated on his wife with another woman named Emily Goodhand. While rebuilding their marriage, the couple documented the aftermath of the shocking affair on Lifetime's 2014 docuseries True Tori. Since then, they've been stronger than ever.



"Unfortunately, you go through ... upsets in your life," McDermott told Us in May 2015. "And you learn from them and you grow from them, and we've certainly done that. We've certainly grown from them and we've gotten closer and stronger."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!