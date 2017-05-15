Tori Spelling Opens Up About Baby No. 5, Marriage to Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling’s family is complete. The mom of five opened up to Us Weekly about welcoming newborn son Beau into the mix and how she repaired her marriage to her husband of 11 years, Dean McDermott. Watch spelling show off her new addition in the video above!

SOPHIE FRITZ/Startraks Photo

“Our other four kids are at an age now that having a newborn in the house feels like a completely different experience,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 43, told Us of Liam, Stella, Hattie and Finn. “Because the others are 10, 8, 5 and 4, it feels like I am seeing the whole experience now through their eyes. Beau is truly our baby. We all take care of him together as a family.”

That said, having a newborn baby in the house isn’t any easier the fifth time around. “It was like starting all over again,” she told Us. “I truly felt like a first-time mom again. Which I kind of liked. It has all felt new again."

She also has had to view her marriage through a new lens after suffering through McDermott’s December 2013 cheating scandal.

“Communication has been our key,” Spelling told Us of how she and McDermott have repaired their marriage. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

