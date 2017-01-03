Counting down! Val Chmerkovskiy revealed on Tuesday, January 3, that his brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Maks' fiancée, Peta Murgatroyd, will be welcoming their baby boy into the world any minute.

In a video he posted to Instagram, the 30-year-old dance pro noted that he will have to miss tonight's Dancing With the Stars: Live! show because of the new family addition.



"Richmond, Virginia, I love you guys," he said. "As all of you know, I'm expecting to be an uncle very soon. My sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd is literally delivering the baby as soon as I'm done with this video hopefully. But I'll be back on the road tomorrow and somehow I promise I will make it up to you, Richmond, Virginia. Thank you so much and enjoy the show."

Val, the reigning season 23 mirrorball champ, couldn't stop smiling in the clip. "Amazing news. I'm about to be an uncle!" he captioned the post. "Family means the most to me so I'm with them now. Sadly I'll be missing the show tonight in Richmond but I'll be back in Lancaster tomorrow. Love y'all. and appreciate you understanding. I'll make it up to you #dwtstour."

Maksim, 36, and Murgatroyd, 30, got engaged in 2015 after dating on and off for three years. They announced in May that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple have been at the hospital since Monday. The dad-to-be posted an Instagram photo of Murgatroyd applying mascara while resting in bed. "But first...a little make up," he teased.

