He’s here! Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram on Monday, December 26, to announce the birth of her son, Phoenix Robert — her third child with husband Nick Lachey.



Vanessa — who is also mom of son Camden, 4, and daughter Brooklyn, 23 months, with Nick — posted a photo of her bundle of joy’s tiny hand clasping her fingers and shared her excitement over becoming a third-time mom.



It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5 A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:15am PST

“It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle. Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve,” she captioned the sweet snap. “Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5.”

The former TRL host, 36, revealed back in September that she and Nick, 43, were expanding their family. She shared an Instagram pic of her brood standing in front of their new home. Above the group shot is a headline: "We got a new crib! Now we need a new crib!"



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

During a May 2015 interview with Us Weekly, the TV personality opened up about the joys of parenthood and watching her kids interact.



"When I introduced Camden to Brooklyn, I had my doctor give me some tips," Vanessa told Us at the time. "I had Camden give a gift to Brooklyn — we laid out three stuffed animals, we said, 'Which one do you want to pick for Brooklyn?' He goes, 'That one, that one!' and so he picked the little giraffe."

For his part, the former boy-bander believes fatherhood has changed his life for the better. “It’s just all-encompassing. You would do anything for your children — not that you wouldn’t for your wife or someone else you love, but there’s a sense of protectiveness and responsibility that comes with your child, which you don’t feel in any other relationship,” he told the Huffington Post in July 2013. “[Becoming a dad] has changed my life in every possible way.”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



