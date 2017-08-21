Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn is flying the coop. The former Spice Girl penned an emotional Instagram tribute in honor of her eldest child, who headed off to his first year of college in New York City on Friday, August 18.

In the touching post, the fashion designer, 43, looks teary-eyed as she cuddles close to the 18-year-old model. "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn," the proud mom captioned the snap.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

She added: “Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional.”

The budding fashion photographer, whose first photography book, What I See, was published this summer, will study photography on scholarship at Parsons School of Design.

Victoria was not the only Beckham to get emotional. Brooklyn’s 14-year-old brother, Romeo, also shared a touching tribute of his own.

“Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much xx I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And we'll done with your A levels xxx❤️❤️” he wrote alongside a pic of himself hanging out with Brooklyn at the Museum of Ice cream.

Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much xx I am so proud of you and can't believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And we'll done with your A levels xxx❤️❤️ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

In August, Brooklyn opened up to GQ magazine about his move to the Big Apple.

“I’m nervous, and my mum’s upset about me leaving,” he revealed to the publication, “but it’s really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that.”

In the interview, it was revealed that Brooklyn’s father, David, 42, gave him his first camera at 14, and his mother pushed him into the fashion scene.

“I do backstage photography at my mum’s shows, and I mean, I love doing it—but my mum’s like, ‘Go take pictures of the models!’ and I’m a bit shy,” Brooklyn said.

He added: “So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I’m used to it.”

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.