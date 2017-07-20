Making new mom friends is hard — and lot like dating. Now there’s a video that nails the struggle thanks to comedians Laurel Coppock, Molly Erdman and Megan Grano over at The BreakWomb.

“I haven’t really met that cool mom for me yet, but I’m OK with it,” Grano says in the nearly 3-minute clip that was published on Wednesday, July 19. “I feel like I’ve tried a lot of different parks and I’ve tried a lot of different approaches and so far just haven’t clicked and that’s OK. And I’ve thought about it a lot and if I have to go to the park alone with just my kids for the rest of my life, that’s OK.”

Cue Erdman, who chimes in: “That’s when it happens. When you stop trying.”

The trio, who have six children among them, are based in L.A. “We were talking about the ‘cool moms’ at our kids’ schools, and how you wish your kid would buddy up with the Cool Mom’s kid so you could hang with her,” Erdman tells Us Weekly. “Then we realized that making mom friends is a lot like dating. We exchange phone numbers and wonder if we should call. We wait for someone else to make the first move. We wonder if when we part ways, should we hug? Will that hug change things?”

As for why it’s so hard to make friends after becoming a parent, Erdman has a theory. “When you’re a kid, it’s just like, ‘Hey, we’re about the same height and you’re wearing a cool shirt. We’re best friends now!” she tells Us. “Moms have a fear of judgement: ‘Am I doing this right?’ We also get really anxious about letting people in to see the inner working of our parenting.”

Erdman doesn't advise playing hard to get. “Once you find that mom who laughs when you scream at your kid, ‘For the 100th time, stop putting sand in your pants!’ you gotta get those digits,” she says. “Or pass her a note.”

