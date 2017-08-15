A post shared by VINESSA SHAW (@vinessaofficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Better be a Hocus Pocus fan! Ray Donovan alum Vinessa Shaw is pregnant. The actress revealed the news via Instagram over the weekend.

"Great News! We are proud and excited to share that we are expecting a little one early next year!" she wrote. "My hubby is a graphic designer, so I hope you appreciate his cheekiness."

Mike Windle/Getty Images

In the pic, Shaw and her beau, Kristopher Gifford, stood in front of a wall that read "Great news! I am pregnant."

Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement?? 🤣🤣🤣#anythinggoes A post shared by VINESSA SHAW (@vinessaofficial) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Shaw, 41, followed up the news with a Hocus Pocus-themed pic that featured a pregnancy test. "Winnie, I smell… a child," the photo read. "It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus."

"Maybe I should have used this for my pregnancy announcement??" Shaw captioned the post. "#anythinggoes."

The mom-to-be appeared as Allison in the beloved 1993 family comedy, which also starred Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary), Omri Katz (Max) and Thora Birch (Dani).

