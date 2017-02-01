There’s a reason Melissa Radke boasts more than 100,000 Facebook followers: Her parenting videos are hilarious and relatable. And the vlogger’s most recent effort, which tackles mom guilt, does not disappoint.

In the clip, published on January 26, the 42-year-old from Lufkin, Texas, sits in bed silently telling a story with signs written in magic marker on notebook paper as her kids Remi, 10, and Rocco, 8, sleep soundly beside her. “My family went 3 days with no toilet paper,” writes the public speaker and writer. “I’ve been out of laundry detergent for 2 weeks and I give zero craps. I’ve missed my daughter’s last two dentist appointments … but I’ve missed zero of my hair appointments.”

“My son’s lunch kit today consisted of two bags of Cool Ranch Doritos, a boiled egg and a pickle … and a Coke!” Radke confesses. “And I’m so hungover from mom guilt that I’m letting them fall asleep in here.”



Oh Sugar Photography

Radke’s video has been viewed more than 500,000 times. “More than anything else, I have received an overwhelming, ‘Yes! That is so me!’ from other moms,” Radke tells Us Weekly. “But I also got some cranky ones who think sending my kid to school with a Coke is a national crisis. The snacks in our house might not be gluten-free and we have no idea what paleo even means, but when it comes to raising good-hearted children? I’m killing it!”

Expect more confessionals from Radke. "The world is mean enough — let’s celebrate our inadequacies,” she tells Us. “When it comes to parenting none of us have it all together!"

