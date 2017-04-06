In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567😂😂😂😂 thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear ⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Apr 5, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Drum roll please! Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s youngest son, Genesis, is only 2-years-old, but he can already beatbox.

The toddler’s proud papa videoed his boy’s musical skills and shared it on Instagram on Tuesday, April 4.

“In the middle of my #NoCommissionShanghai Genesis wanted me to hear his new beat 1234567,” he captioned the clip. “thx @brooklyn_lighthouse on the gear.”

The tiny tike isn’t the only kid in the family with musical talent. Last year the couple’s other son, Egypt, composed and performed his first hit “Super-boy” on the piano at the age of 6.

"Proud Dad Alert. Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy," he wrote alongside the video of him performing. "Wait for the fancy fingers at the end. Kids you gotta love em #Dedication #hardwork EGY-Keys-Beatz."

Proud Dad Alert 🚨😂 Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy🙌🏽 wait for the fancy fingers at the end 😂 Kids you gotta love em💗🎹 #Dedication #hardwork 👏🏽 EGY-Keys-Beatz A video posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:15pm PST

Egypt also already has a co-producer credit on Kendrick Lamar’s “Untitled Unmastered” project.

Keys, 36 and Beatz, 38 have two children together. Beatz also has three other kids, Prince Nasir, Kasseem Dean Jr. and Nicole from previous relationships.

