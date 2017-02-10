And I'll end up as a meme somewhere. Fml! We're having a GIRL!!!!! A video posted by Egreis Gjergjani 🇦🇱 (@thestilettomeup) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:37am PST

Up until a few days ago, Egreis Gjergjani was best known for her shoe collection, which could rival Mariah Carey’s. Now the pregnant Kansas City, Missouri–based fashion blogger is going viral for her over-the-top reaction to learning the sex of her unborn child.

What life is about ❤️ A photo posted by Egreis Gjergjani 🇦🇱 (@thestilettomeup) on Oct 8, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

In the Instagram video, posted on February 5, the mom of sons George, 3, and Charlie, 18 months, is handed a slice of cake with pink frosting inside, indicating that the baby is a girl, and promptly loses her mind. After dropping the dessert — and her eldest son! — Gjergjani falls to her knees shrieking and shaking as friends and family applaud wildly. “I thought it was going to be a boy!” gasps the children’s couture clothing designer. “It is for sure!?”



The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 834,000 times and has received nearly 8,000 comments.

“One woman wrote, ‘I can tell you don’t care about your boys because as soon as you’re getting a girl, you dropped your boy,’” Gjergjani tells Us Weekly. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Gushes the 30-year-old, “George and Charlie are the most amazing human beings on this earth.”



My little heaven ❤️ No such thing as too many shoes 😜 A video posted by Egreis Gjergjani 🇦🇱 (@thestilettomeup) on Apr 29, 2016 at 5:32am PDT

Gjergjani — who is due in June — says her husband, Jeremy Shaffer, is just as elated about having a daughter. “Jeremy is excited to give me what I always wanted,” she tells Us. “I hope she doesn’t come out like the biggest tomboy ever because that would be the biggest slap in the face, I swear!”

