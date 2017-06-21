“My daughter called me fat today.” That is the first line of an Instagram post written by self-help author Allison Kimmey. “She was upset that I made them get out of the pool and she told her brother that mama is fat,” wrote the Cocoa Beach, Florida-based mom.

Instead of getting angry, Kimmey, 30, saw a teaching moment and instructed Cambelle, 4, and Graham, 6, to meet her upstairs for a chat. The body-positive health coach recounted their conversation in a lengthy post that has since gone viral. “The truth is, I am not fat,” she told them. “No one IS fat. It’s not something you can BE. But I do HAVE fat. We ALL have fat. It protects our muscles and our bones and keeps our bodies going by providing us energy.”

Kimmey, who penned the upcoming children’s book Glitter Stripes, concluded with a powerful message. “Fat is not a bad word in our house,” she wrote. “If I shame my children for saying it then I am proving that it is an insulting word and I continue the stigma that being fat is unworthy, gross, comical and undesirable.”

Her post has been liked nearly 34,000 times.

Kimmey opened up about the experience in an interview with Us Weekly. “I want parents to see that we are the loudest voices our children should hear . . . and it is vital that we choose our words carefully and that we are willing to have these hard conversations,” she told Us on Wednesday, June 20. “Kids absorb everything.”

Kimmey hasn’t always had such a healthy relationship with her body: for 12 years she struggled with restrictive eating and consumed under 1000 calories a day. “Even as a size 2/4 on my wedding and honeymoon, I could only see my perceived flaws,” she added to Us. After the birth of Cambelle in 2012, Kimmey hit rock bottom. “I had visions of her growing up and looking exactly like me,” she recalls. “I verbally said that I wished that she wouldn’t look like me. And at that moment I realized that I needed to change . . . not only for myself, but for my entire family — especially my children.”

Now a size 16/18, Kimmey has never been happier, and uses social media as a platform to inspire others. In March, she shared a photo of herself beaming in a bikini. “Who decided that I should be ashamed of my cellulite, my size, my rolls, my stripes? Who decided that I shouldn’t feel encouraged to take up space and be seen?” she captioned the image at the time. “I don’t know who decided that, but I do know that I choose each day to not heed the expectations of society’s standards. I do know that I deserve to exist. I do know that I am worthy of happiness and love. And I know you are too.”