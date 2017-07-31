She’s a mom! The Hills alum Whitney Port has welcomed her first child with her husband, Tim Rosenman. The new mom announced the news on her blog on Monday, July 31.



"So, I have some news. No big deal, but I created another human being and then delivered him into the world at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Timmy and I named the little man Sonny and I'm in love. I just want to talk about how I'm feeling," she wrote. "We’ve all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it’s not like I didn’t believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn’t actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest. I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I’m just like obsessed. I can’t stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It’s a bit like getting a toy you really really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops."

She added: "All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don’t care if this is sappy or trite and I don’t want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It’s not about loving him more than something else I love. It’s just awesome. I can’t wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy’s."

The former reality star, 32, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in February.

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!! DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge. Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!! 📷: @colemoser,” Port captioned the photo, showing off her bare baby bump in lace underwear.

The new parents met on The Hills spinoff, The City, while Rosenman was working as an associate producer on the show. The couple got engaged in November 2013 and later married in Palm Springs, California in November 2015.

Port opened up about her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in February 2017: “We’re both pretty ready! I mean not that you can ever be 100 percent fully ready because you have no idea what to expect!" she said at the time.



The MTV alum's pregnancy did not come without its challenges, though. As previously reported, Port revealed to The Ladygang podcast that being intimate while pregnant was not for her. “I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can’t get into the mood. Like, I can’t feel sexy," she said on June 20.



Port’s former The Hills costar Lauren Conrad welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband William Tell in July.

