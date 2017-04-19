Whitney Port’s baby will have lots of playmates! The pregnant Hills alum joked about the recent baby boom among the cast of the beloved MTV show.

The City star, 32, announced in February that she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are expecting their first child. Coincidentally, her former costars Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag are both expecting, too! In January, Conrad shared the happy news that she’s becoming a first-time mom with husband William Tell, and earlier this month, Montag and husband Spencer Pratt revealed on the cover of Us Weekly that they will be welcoming their first child this fall.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“It’s crazy. You would think we all, like, got together one night and discussed this master plan,” Port said while appearing on KTLA 5 on Tuesday, April 18. “Just totally a coincidence, and it’s been really awesome.”

Port added that it’s nice to have people going through the same thing she’s experiencing. “It’s cool to be working with someone and also have that support, too,” she said. "You have your good days, your bad days, and they really know what you’re going through."

John Shearer/WireImage

When the interviewer, JoJo Wright, suggested a future reality show with the offspring of The Hills cast, Port just laughed and said, “I don’t know.”

In addition to the three pregnant ladies, Hills and Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler is also expecting his first child with his wife, Ashley Slack, and Laguna Beach hunk Talan Torriero is preparing for a little one with his wife, Danielle Torriero.



