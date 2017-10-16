Blake Lively’s daughter Ines did not inherit her sweet tooth.

The All I See Is You actress recently celebrated her second child’s first birthday on September 30, and things didn’t go according to plan.

“I made a Cookie Monster cake and it was so cute!” Lively told Jimmy Fallon during her Friday, October 13, appearance on The Tonight Show. But her toddler had eyes for something else.

“She just looked at it and just reached for [my] steak,” the 30-year-old recalled. “And then she grabbed the other one and was hand-fisting two steaks. I’ve given birth to a baby viking! Her sleeves were dripping in blood from steak.”

Now that “Nessie’s” milestone birthday has passed, Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, who are also parents of daughter James, 2, are focusing their attention on Halloween. And James has some strong opinions.

“My daughter was like, ‘I’m going to be Cinderella.’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s so special. Does baby Nessie get to be Elsa?’” Lively recalled asking. According to Lively, James responded that her little sister could either be a minor character from Moana or "Mike Wazowski from Monster’s Inc. — the one-eyed, round monster.”

Lively added that she and Reynolds, 40, love the animated Disney film Moana. Raved the star: “My husband and I wait for them to go to bed so that we can turn on Moana and watch the part where she walks through waves!”

