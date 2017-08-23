Maya Vorderstrasse was pregnant with her second child Hazel when she had an idea. “I was so tired of motherhood being portrayed as flawless, organized and easy in social media,” the 27-year-old tells Us Weekly. “It’s not. It’s messy. It’s frustrating. But its also fun and happy.”

So Vorderstrasse, who learned she was expecting Hazel when her daughter Zoey was just 2 months old, decided to document her experience using letter boards. In the New Jersey mom’s funny Instagrams, she tackles everything from cravings (French fries!) to crippling exhaustion and pregnancy hormones (in one post she is seen strangling her husband, Tim, because he polished off the last Oreo.)

Since welcoming Hazel on August 3, Vorderstrasse has been opening up about about the struggle of having babies 11 months apart. Five days after giving birth she shared an image of herself with dramatic bags under her eyes and a hairbrush stuck in her hair. She wears Hazel while a disheveled Tim juggles Zooey. Both are clutching big mugs of coffee. The letter board reads: “IRISH TWINS WEEK 1: YUP, GOING GREAT. THANKS FOR ASKING.”



So I made him try being me for an hour. Didn't last 15 min. #39weekspregnant #heymileywhatsgood #ilovemyhusband 💃🏻👊🏻🔥 A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Chaos aside, Vorderstrasse is so glad her uterus is no longer occupied. “The hardest thing about my pregnancy was having to care for another infant while going through the physical and emotional rollercoaster that is pregnancy. Carrying, chasing, picking up another 20 pounds while carrying a watermelon in your stomach is no joke!” she tells Us. “I’m sad to say that I’m happy that part is over with!”

Bears. Beets. Bump. #37weekspregnant A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Now Vorderstrasse and Tim are adjusting to life with two under 2, which she admits can be draining. “They are both babies and need my full attention, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she says. “The best part of having Irish twins is knowing they will grow up best friends. I can’t wait to see how they interact and how they will gang up on my husband and me!”



Dangerous territory, husband 🤰🏻👿 #33weekspregnant A post shared by M A Y A 🍉 (@mayavorderstrasse) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

