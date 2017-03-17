A young Florida woman’s inspiring tribute to her ex for his parenting skills has captured the hearts of divorced parents everywhere.

“This is my ex,” Jessica Singleton began the lengthy March 6 post on Facebook that has gotten more than 257,000 likes. “This right here is more valuable than gold. This is a man who doesn't pay a dime through the state because when my son needs new clothes, I just call him. This is a man who buys a bundle of kids' movies on Vudu so even I can enjoy them with my son in my own home. A man who drops off the $45 box of pull-ups at my front door so I don't have to load him up and go to the store.”

The Panama City, Florida, mom went on to detail all the reasons why the father of their 2-year-old son is an incredible coparent and dad.

The post includes several black and white photos of her ex, Jon Megason, with their son Pierson. The couple split up early last year, and Singleton praised him for telling his son “not to forget mommy's boyfriend when he lists his favorite people off the top of his head” and for labeling gifts he’s purchased "from mommy" when she couldn’t buy him as many.

“In case I haven't told you lately, I'm grateful for you,” she wrote. The mom also urged other parents to put aside their differences. “Stop giving excuses and come together for your children."

Jessica Singleton/Facebook

Singleton, 22, said she was inspired to post the message one night after cuddling in bed with her son, watching some movies purchased by his dad, 27. “I just wanted to brag on him after he did something nice for us,” Singleton tells Us Weekly.

“We have not always gotten along so well, it took us a long time to get here,” she tells Us. “We played with trial and error until we found a schedule and whatnot that works for us.”

More than 137,000 people have shared the post and and more than 17,000 have commented, many of them divorced parents or others who have seen how divorces can impact children

“Bravo to you two,” wrote one woman. “As a teacher I've seen how horrible splits can affect kids for life. Hope you can continue on this healthy, healing path.”

Singleton said the enormous response has also inspired the couple to keep up their good relationship. “It has definitely encouraged us to continue on and do even better,” she tells Us.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!