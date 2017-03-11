I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday ❤🌹👹🖤 A post shared by @xoshroq on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:58pm PST

Congratulations are in order! Xosha Roquemore announced on Instagram on Wednesday, March 8, that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield.

"I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday," the Mindy Project actress, 32, captioned three photos of herself cradling her baby bump. In two of the shots, she bares her belly in a black Calvin Klein bra and panties, keeping warm in a massive fur coat. In the third selfie, she dons a form-fitting red dress.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Though this is the first time Roquemore — who plays nurse Tamra Webb on the sitcom — has publicly confirmed her pregnancy, she subtly hinted at the news in January when she showed off a tiny bump on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival. In February, she caused fans to speculate again when she cradled a more noticeable bump while wearing a form-fitting minidress at the 2017 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

The Precious actress has since continued to drop hints on Instagram. Days before baring her baby bump on the social media app, she shared a throwback photo of her toned belly. "Hashtag I miss my abs," she captioned the mirror selfie.

Roquemore and the Atlanta actor, 25, made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his movie Straight Outta Compton in August 2015. It is unclear when they began dating.



The couple's announcement comes one month after Jordan Peele, the mastermind behind Get Out, and his wife, Chelsea Peretti, revealed that they're also expecting their first child. "Beyonce schmonce," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, 38, wrote on Instagram just days after the pop icon shared that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

