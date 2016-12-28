Actor Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg attend the "Dinner For Schmucks" premiere on July 19, 2010 in New York City. Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Surprise! Zach Galifianakis and his wife, Quinn Lundberg, have welcomed their second child together, E! News reports. The duo welcomed a baby boy named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg on November 7.

The Hangover actor, 47, and Lundberg, are already the parents of a 3-year-old son.



The uber-private couple, who married in August 2012, have stayed mum about their children.



During a 2014 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Galifianakis joked about not revealing his firstborn’s name.



"We don't wanna find out until it's 16," he said prior to finally revealing the sex of their baby boy. "We just call it 'It' right now. No, we haven't named it yet. It has a number right now."



The funnyman added, jokes aside, that “fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really really is."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



