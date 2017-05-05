Zoe Saldana says she was "shocked" when Britney Spears accidentally told the world she was expecting twins back in 2014.

The Avatar star was asked about the "oops" moment during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, May 4.

"I read that Britney Spears was the one who accidentally told the press that you were having twins before you even announced it — is that true?" a caller asked. "And did she apologize?"

"It's so true," Saldana, 38, said of her costar in the 2002 film Crossroads. "But literally in the way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything."

The Star Trek actress, who welcomed sons Cy and Bowie with husband Marco Perego in November 2014, explained that she and the "Make Me…" singer were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and Saldana told the Grammy winner, who has two sons, Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, that she was pregnant with twin boys.

"We just talked for the duration of the flight, and she has two boys, I was having twins, we had such a beautiful talk and I forgot — it never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. "We weren't trying to hide it; we were just trying to be discreet. And then when she disclosed it, it was just being Britney."

The actress was quick to explain that she didn't mean that in a negative way: "I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth that … I was shocked because we weren't ready to share that but it was Britney, so it was OK."

Host Andy Cohen asked Saldana — who welcomed a third son, Zen, in February — if she has discussed it with Spears, 35. "I haven't seen her since," she replied, "but I'm pretty sure we will."

Saldana has previously spoken of her admiration for Spears, and defended the singer amid an auto-tune controversy in 2014.

"I have a huge amount of respect for Britney Spears," she said at the time. "I've always said this, and I will always continue to say it: She was the one big, big celebrity that I met when I was starting to work in Hollywood who literally was humble, and whatever was going on in her mind there in her world, it was never about hating her neighbor."



Shortly afterwards Spears posted a throwback pic from Crossroads, calling Saldana "truly the sweetest."

.@zoesaldana Truly the sweetest, thx 4 the kind words. Nothing but great memories of working w u. Crossroads pt 2? ;) pic.twitter.com/uQIn7Ximqx — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 4, 2014

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!