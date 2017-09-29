Stefanie Keenan

Zooey Deschanel has her hands full now that she's a mom of two — and she's loving it. The New Girl actress opened up about motherhood while taking part in the Baby2Baby Baby Carnival Presented By Huggies in L.A.

"Nothing can really prepare you for it because you never again have a day where you don't think of your kids first. At least for me, that's what I think of first thing. Like, 'How are the kids doing? What do they need?' That's my first thought when I wake up in the morning and go to sleep at night. I'm always thinking of them," Deschanel, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 25. "I've changed completely. You don't realize what a sort of selfish existence you live in until you have kids."

The 500 Days of Summer star is mom of daughter Elsie Otter, 2, and son Charlie Wolf, 4 months, with her husband Jacob Pechenik. The pair secretly married in 2015.

"[Parenthood is] really fun. You're always adjusting because kids go through phases and the phases kind of turnover so quickly that when you introduce a new baby into the mix it's even better," she adds to Us. "Because what's better than more kids? They are so cute."

Barry King/Getty Images

"[Elsie is] just talking a lot. She's really funny," she says. "And then Charlie is the sweetest thing. They are so sweet. I love them so much."

When asked if she will have a third, she coyly replied: "I don't know yet. We'll see."

Deschanel will bring both Elsie and Charlie to the set of her Fox comedy when they begin filming the seventh and final season. "I had my daughter with me for her first year and then I'm going to have my son with me this year on set."

The siblings will have playdates with Hannah Simone's newborn, whom she welcomed with husband Jesse Giddings last month. "They'll be at work with us so they'll coexist together. Charlie is a little bit older so he'll show her baby the ropes," Deschanel tells Us. "[Hannah] came over when Charlie was born and I quickly was like, 'Here is a bunch of information that nobody tells you!' I showed her how to change the baby and hold the baby. Nothing like practicing on a real newborn, right?"

Deschanel has made it a mission to help other moms, too, by working with Baby2Baby and Huggies. "I actually sought them out because they do such great work and it was something I wanted to be a part of," she tells Us. "I was donating diapers and baby gear and clothes to them since my daughter was born. I saw what amazing work they did so I asked if I could be involved. Huggies is donating three million diapers, which is so huge. It's such an amazing gift."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!