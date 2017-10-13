TOP 5

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Show Off Baby Gunner

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson
Morgan Oliver-Allen/Albert Benjamin

The Hills are alive with the sound . . . of crying! On October 1, former MTV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, Gunner, and now Us Weekly exclusively reveals new photos of the happy family of three. 