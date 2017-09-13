Breaking
Boy oh boy! The Hills alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are preparing to welcome their first child, a son, this October and celebrated the impending arrival with a "Heaven Sent" themed baby shower. "It's a miracle we're even having a kid," Montag told Us Weekly exclusively. "We've been praying for this baby for years."
Friends “came from all over the country” to the Beijos Events–planned bash on Saturday, September 9, though prior commitments meant Kristin Cavallari and fellow Hills alum Audrina Patridge couldn't attend. Take a behind-the-scenes peek at the festivities below.