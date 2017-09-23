The world was shocked when news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child together. However, the Life of Kylie star, 20, has been open in the past about her desire to start a family and be a young mom.



Having grown up with five siblings, the Lip Kit creator has always valued the importance of family. Her close knit clan has experienced their fair share of trials and tribulations, but at the end of the day, they have only love for each other.

Although neither the makeup maven — nor her famous family — has commented on the pregnancy news, Us Weekly gathered our favorite quotes that Jenner has ever said over the years about having children.