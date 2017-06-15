TOP 5

Lauren Conrad Launches a Maternity Line for Kohl’s: Photos

By Christina Baez
Courtesy Kohl's

Lauren Conrad is pregnant with her first child, but has already debuted her other baby — her maternity line for Kohl’s. “I’ve found staying true to my style makes the transition so much easier. I get to grow my closet, not change it!” the reality TV alum said in a statement. Scroll through to see the collection!