Most expectant dads would panic if they were stuck in the air for 15 hours while their wife was in labor. Gleb Savchenko just felt excited. “I wasn’t freaking out, but I couldn’t wait to get there,” he tells Us Weekly's Carly Sloane. “You try to put yourself in the zone like, ‘OK — you can’t do anything on a plane!’”

On tour for Dancing With the Stars, the Moscow native hopped on the first available plane from Los Angeles to Sydney (the family splits their time between the two cities) as soon as Elena Samodanova, his wife of 11 years, called. By the time Savchenko landed, hundreds of messages had already flooded his phone to congratulate him on his bundle of joy.

Now the couple introduces Us Weekly to their new daughter, Zlata, who made her debut at 10:26 p.m. August 1.

