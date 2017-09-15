When three became four! Jessica Hall and Kyle Carson welcomed their second child together on Monday, September 4.

“We are grateful to welcome our healthy baby boy, Jake Warren Carlson, joining big sister Sophie,” Hall, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I am feeling extra blessed and elated with the newest addition to our family, and we are all enjoying our precious bonding time together.”

The reality personality, who doubles as Kendra Wilkinson’s best friend, exclusively revealed her pregnancy to Us in March. “My husband and I both come from huge families. We love being parents to Sophie and we looked at each other and said, ‘You know what? We’re not bad at this! Let’s expand our family,” the Hawaiian actress gushed to Us.

Close family and friends of the Deep In the Valley star, including Heidi Montag, Sarah Stage and Diana Madison, celebrated her second pregnancy with a travel-themed, star-studded surprise baby shower in July at the esteemed Westlake Village Inn. “Kendra literally flew out that morning from Vegas, her six-day-a-week show, just to make it,” Hall told Us of her BFF. “I think I was just overwhelmed by how nice people were and how they came all the way out.”

Now Hall is giving Us Weekly an exclusive glimpse at the latest addition to her picture-perfect clan!

