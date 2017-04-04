Four generations of beauties! Eva Amurri, daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri, shared an adorable Instagram photo on Sunday, April 2, featuring her famous family. The snap showed her son Major James, 5 months, and daughter Marlowe Mae, 16 months, with her mom, 70, and grandmother.

“Today my 94 year old grandmother met my son for the first time,” the Banger Sisters actress captioned the photo. “This picture is kind of terrible (we are literally each looking in a different direction) but this afternoon was so special so this pic is too! Most of my cousins (more than 40!), and their babies, gathered to celebrate my grandmother's birthday a couple weeks early. She didn't know we were going to celebrate her birthday and when she realized she started crying.”

She continued: "It's amazing to think that the 60+ people who were present today were there because this strong woman started a family. I can only hope to be 94 one day, surrounded by my grandchildren and great grandchildren...rocking a super chic coral manicure.”

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The mother of two, 32, often writes about her family adventures on her blog, Happily Eva After. Earlier this year, she made headlines when she opened up about a scare involving her son, Major. "A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” she wrote on January 1. After a couple of days in the hospital, Major was fine — but Amurri Martino wasn't.

"Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack — my heart races and tears spring to my eyes," she wrote at the time. "Sometimes I get dizzy spells. I feel nauseous and overwhelmed and even small discomforts he has make me anxious.”

These days, she's on steadier ground. In a follow-up post on March 20, she wrote, "I’m so happy and relieved to tell you that while there are always ways for me to keep improving (I have had diagnosed anxiety since I was a child), that I am in a much better place mentally and that I finally feel back to the Me that I recognize."

