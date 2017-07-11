Pregnant Jade Roper Sports Bikini, Enjoys Babymoon in Hawaii

Hot Bodies
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Birthday With Topless Photo
TOP 5
STORIES
Hot Bodies
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Birthday With Topless Photo
Pics
Pregnant Jade Roper Sports Bikini, Enjoys Babymoon in...
Love Lives
Joe Manganiello Celebrates Sofia Vergara’s Birthday in...
Exclusive
Kardashians ‘Pleaded With’ Rob to Stop Social Media...
Daily Roundup
Chelsea Houska Introduces Son Watson in Sweet Video
Pics
Season 19 Bachelor alum Jade Roper showed off her growing baby bump in a bikini while on a babymoon in Hawaii with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, on Sunday, July 9 — see the pics